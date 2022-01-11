AJK PM directs medical colleges to improve administrative issues

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi has directed the Principals of all AJK Medical colleges to improve the administrative matters and academic quality on priority bases

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi has directed the Principals of all AJK Medical colleges to improve the administrative matters and academic quality on priority bases.

He expressed these views while chairing AJK Medical colleges meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health AJK Major General (R) Ehsan Altaf Satti, Principal Secretary to PM Zaffar Mahmood Khan and the Principals of Medical Colleges.

The Secretary Health and Medical Colleges Ehsan Altaf Satti, on the occasion, briefed the Prime Minister regarding the budgetary issues, infrastructure and other issues of the Medical Colleges.

Addressing the meeting, AJK PM directed the Principals of the Medical Colleges to accelerate and improve the standard of Medical education with the par of international standards and also improve the administrative affairs.

He expressed his resentment over the issues of Medical Colleges which were unresolved for last 10 years and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the construction of Medical Colleges buildings and complete them within the time frame.

PM Qayoom also directed to the Medical College Management that all the three Medical Colleges of AJK should ensure the equal and same fee system.

He said the Medical College Academic staff should focus towards their character and morality besides their teaching skills.

Sardar Qayoom Niazi said that his government will provide resources and other assistance to the Medical Colleges for the quality improvement and infrastructure development.

He also cautioned that no carelessness regarding the academic and management affairs would be tolerated and he also directed to ensure financial discipline of the colleges.

He asked the Medical Colleges to hold Governing Body Meetings on regular basis and also get timely approval of college budget from the concerned forums.

He said that prompt implementation of developmental projects and its completion should be made within the time frame.

"Before starting any projects, its planning and feasibility report should be made as per future needs," he maintained.