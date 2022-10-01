AJK PM directs ministers to hold public hearings once a week

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan on Saturday formally issued a weekly schedule for his cabinet colleagues to inquire about the problems of masses at grassroots level and settle them on priority grounds. .

"The initiative is a step forward towards resolving issues being faced by the people at a lower level", an AJK Government spokesman said in a statement.

"The move will not only facilitate public access to the ministers but will also have a significant positive impact on the efficiency of the departments", he said.

As per the schedule, the AJK ministers will work four days a week at their offices to deal with government issues whereas a day has been fixed for public hearing whereby the ministers, in the presence of district administration officials, would visit their respective constituency to listen to public grievances.

It is worth mentioning that the AJK PM had time and again reiterated that achieving good governance and serving masses in line with the vision of the party chairman Imran Khan was his government's topmost priority.