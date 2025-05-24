AJK PM directs PPH Dept to ensure proper water resources management across AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, while chairing a meeting of Physical Planning and Housing here on Saturday, has stressed on proper planning for the effective management and utilization of water resources all across the state of Azad Kashmir.

The PM directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for effective utilization of water resources including maintenance of the tube wells to ensure substantiality of clean drinking water.

The premier also sought activation of all water supply schemes while emphasizing on effective utilization of public funds and timely completion of public interested projects.

The PM warned of strict action against those found guilty of mismanagement or corruption.

Stressing the need for realizing future challenges, the PM cautioned that a lack of understanding of challenges could lead to difficulties in problem-solving, decision-making, and overall performance.

He asserted that addressing water shortage issues faced by people in different areas of the state required an effective short and a long term strategy to ensure the smooth water supply in the territory.

The PM also emphasized on early repairing of damaged or rusted electrical equipments, installation of quality pipelines and water pumps, repairing of water storage tanks and supply lines to restore their functionality and efficiency.

The PM Anwar was of the view that the public servants should improve their performance, working with the spirit of public service, keeping in view the needs of public first, he said added.

He said that the government resources should be spent on the welfare of the people.

On the occasion, the Secretary PPH Chaudhry Majeed briefed the Prime Minister about the functioning of water supply schemes, the challenges and the future strategies to ensure proper functioning of water supply schemes.

The meeting was attended by Minister PPH Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Secretary PPH Chaudhry Majeed, SE Public Health Nadeem Iqbal, Excion Mirpur Public Health Yasin Tahir, Excion Didial Arshad Mahmood, Mirpur Islamgarh, Excion Bhimber Jawad Akbar, Excion Public Health Kotli Rizwan Shabbir, Excion Rawalakot Tahir Muzaffar, Excion Muzaffarabad Public Health Imran Mukhtar, Excion Palandri Majid Hussain and others.