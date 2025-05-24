AJK PM Directs PPH Dept To Ensure Proper Water Resources Management Across AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, while chairing a meeting of Physical Planning and Housing here on Saturday, has stressed on proper planning for the effective management and utilization of water resources all across the state of Azad Kashmir.
The PM directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for effective utilization of water resources including maintenance of the tube wells to ensure substantiality of clean drinking water.
The premier also sought activation of all water supply schemes while emphasizing on effective utilization of public funds and timely completion of public interested projects.
The PM warned of strict action against those found guilty of mismanagement or corruption.
Stressing the need for realizing future challenges, the PM cautioned that a lack of understanding of challenges could lead to difficulties in problem-solving, decision-making, and overall performance.
He asserted that addressing water shortage issues faced by people in different areas of the state required an effective short and a long term strategy to ensure the smooth water supply in the territory.
The PM also emphasized on early repairing of damaged or rusted electrical equipments, installation of quality pipelines and water pumps, repairing of water storage tanks and supply lines to restore their functionality and efficiency.
The PM Anwar was of the view that the public servants should improve their performance, working with the spirit of public service, keeping in view the needs of public first, he said added.
He said that the government resources should be spent on the welfare of the people.
On the occasion, the Secretary PPH Chaudhry Majeed briefed the Prime Minister about the functioning of water supply schemes, the challenges and the future strategies to ensure proper functioning of water supply schemes.
The meeting was attended by Minister PPH Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Secretary PPH Chaudhry Majeed, SE Public Health Nadeem Iqbal, Excion Mirpur Public Health Yasin Tahir, Excion Didial Arshad Mahmood, Mirpur Islamgarh, Excion Bhimber Jawad Akbar, Excion Public Health Kotli Rizwan Shabbir, Excion Rawalakot Tahir Muzaffar, Excion Muzaffarabad Public Health Imran Mukhtar, Excion Palandri Majid Hussain and others.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIRs to be registered against deportees, passports to be cancelled: Interior Minister6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM directs PPH Dept to ensure proper water resources management across AJK6 minutes ago
-
Tarar attends funeral prayers of veteran PML-N worker Samina Qasim16 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man for human trafficking and visa scam16 minutes ago
-
WASA alert to cope with urban flooding16 minutes ago
-
Storm, rain cause power supply from various IESCO feeders26 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests three smugglers with over 41 kg of drugs26 minutes ago
-
Doctor shot dead by unknown armed men in Muzaffargarh36 minutes ago
-
India to face united Pakistan, Bilawal' s diplomacy to prevail: Fatehullah Khan Miankhel36 minutes ago
-
Law Minister announces completion of WSS Chorlakki solar project36 minutes ago
-
Almas Bashir Research & Editorial Office inaugurated at PINS46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's narrative gains global credibility, India's deception unmasked: Daniyal Chaudhry46 minutes ago