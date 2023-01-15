UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Directs To Ensure Availability Of Flour At Subsidized Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 01:20 AM

AJK PM directs to ensure availability of flour at subsidized rates

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) , Jan 14 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of flour at subsidized rates all across the state.

Chairing the cabinet meeting in the state metropolis, he said that in view of the public difficulties, AJK government had decided to maintain the subsidy on flour. Contrary to the current food policy, AJK PM said the government was giving more than 60 per cent subsidy on flour as compared to the market rates.

"As per the current food policy only 20 per cent subsidy could be given on flour but despite that, it has been decided to give maximum subsidy instead of putting the burden over the people", he said.

Sardar Tanveer said a record subsidy has been given on flour to ease the lives of people in the state.

The meeting also approved the recommendations of the cabinet committee to provide the provision of financial assistance to refugees living in the areas adjacent to the working boundary in Punjab.

According to the new policy the government would provide financial assistance to disabled refugees in the future on the pattern of LoC.

Moreover, the cabinet meeting, which was participated by all the cabinet members, gave formal approval to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Amendment Bill, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Flood Plan Regulation Act and Amendment of Local Government Act.

In view of the prevailing food security, a committee has been formed to protect the agricultural land of Azad Kashmir, prevent its conversion and stop the use of this land for non-agricultural purposes. The committee will be headed by Minister Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim while Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Secretary Law, Secretary Agriculture have been listed as members of the committee. Azad Jammu and Kashmir Safe Cities board Act 2022 has been approved by the cabinet.

A committee headed by Special Assistant to PM on Information Chaudhry Rafiq Nair was tasked to prepare a draft for Child Protection Act.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Flood Plan Regulation Act 2022 was also approved in the cabinet meeting. Under this act, measures will be taken to protect human loss during natural disasters.

