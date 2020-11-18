UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Distributes Face Masks In Public, Appeals To Adopt SOPs.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

AJK PM distributes face masks in Public, appeals to adopt SOPs.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday appealed to the masses and traders to strictly follow SOPs issued by the government for protection from the deadly phase of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that the second phase of the pandemic is more dangerous than that of the previous one therefore the government has taken a difficult decision to impose lockdown to save the precious lives of the citizens.

He asked the traders to supplement government efforts to control the virus and follow the SOPs to protect themselves and the general public as well.

He said the people have cooperated with the government as a result of which the government has managed to control the pandemic in the first phase and added that this phase is more dangerous therefore a difficult decision to impose lockdown was taken.

He expressed his concern over the increase of corona patients in Muzaffarabad while it is also being increased rapidly in Mirpur and Kotli.

Talking to the people during the visit, he said it was the prime responsibility of the government to take all possible measures to save the lives of the people from this deadly pandemic.

He directed the administration to ensure the implementation of protective measures and SOPs to meet the challenges of COVID-19.

