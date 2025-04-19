Open Menu

AJK PM Distributes Rs. 510m Worth Buses For College Students

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq supplied modern buses worth Rs. 510 million to colleges to ensure students have access to education without hindrance.

Addressing a ceremony at the Government Ghazi Elahi Bakhsh Postgraduate College for Women, where new buses were distributed to various state run colleges, reported by APP correspondent.

The PM said, "As we began to enhance public service delivery, all opposing factions came together resist the government".

AJK PM says his govt worked to reduce expenditures, established Rs10bn endowment fund for needy without external funding.

"We recruited doctors in remote areas with compensation packages ranging from 500,000 to 700,000 rupees, and provided treatment for severe and life-threatening illnesses at government expense", he maintained.

Later, the Prime Minister Haq handed over the keys of new buses to the principals of various colleges including Government Girls Degree College Islamgarh, Government Inter College Jatlan, Government Boys Degree College Dadyal, Government Girls Inter College Thathi Kasgama and Government Girls Degree College Sukasan were given five new buses.

