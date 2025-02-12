AJK PM emphasis for educational reforms in AJK education system matching to need of modern age

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while expressing his dismay over the outdated education system in the state, said that it was useless to think that the children, being taught under an obsolete system would equipped to meet the demands of the 21st century, could earn a dignified livelihood.

"We need reforms and modernization in the education sector to align it with modern requirements and demands," the PM said while addressing the annual medal and award distribution ceremony organized by Azad Jammu Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Board Mirpur here late Tuesday.

The prime minister said, "We will have to provide quality education to our children and prepare them in a way so that they can compete in the world. "

He, however, maintained that one could not expect any breakthrough in this regard without breaking the current status quo.

The prime minister said that during his 21-month rule, he had ensured the upholding of merit and transparency in governance affairs at all levels.

He said that collectivism and concerted efforts were required for the betterment of society.

"Those who fail to value their freedom are destined to be doomed," the PM remarked.

Commenting on the lingering Kashmir issue, he said it was high time to go beyond the political rhetoric and adopt practical measures to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion.

The PM said that the people of the liberated territory would not hesitate to make any sacrifices for the Kashmir cause.

The PM, on the occasion, announced that orphaned students from all over AJK would be exempted from the registration and examination fees of the education board.

