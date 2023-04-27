UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Emphasis For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

AJK PM emphasis for timely completion of ongoing development projects

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) : , Apr 26 (APP) ::An extraordinary high-level meeting, held with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq on Wednesday in the chair, reviewed the Annual Development Program 2022-23 of the Department of Local Government and Rural Development.

The meeting was attended by senior minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Members of Assembly Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Javed Ahmad Butt, Sardar Akmal Sargala, Secretary of Local Government and Rural Development Syed Shahid Mohiuddin Qadri, and others.

During the meeting, instructions were issued to concerned authorities for the preparation of a work plan for spending the annual development fund and submitting it to the prime minister.

The meeting laid emphasis on reviewing the Local Government Act, amending sub-rules of the act and formulating suggestions for its improvement.

A committee consisting of the Principal Secretary, Law Secretary and Local Government Secretary has been formed to review the laws and the legal status of the Coordination Council.

On the occasion, the Secretary of Local Government briefed the prime minister on the prevailing procedure for the creation, inclusion and approval of terms in the Annual Development Program and ADP.

While addressing the review meeting, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq directed that 100% utilization of the development fund should be ensured.

The PM also stressed the need for the timely completion of development projects, adding that an audit of the development projects will be made so that the projects are visible on the ground and the people benefit from them.

He further said that plans should be proposed, keeping in view the public needs.

