AJK PM Emphasises Pivotal Role Of Resolution Adopted On March 23, 1940

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 10:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday emphasized the pivotal role of the historic resolution adopted on March 23, 1940 in reshaping the region's history.

The AJK PM lauded the relentless efforts of the forefathers, highlighting the realization of their dream through the establishment of an independent country under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message released on the eve of Pakistan Day, the prime minister underscored the special significance of March 23 for the Muslims of the subcontinent, recognizing it as the day when the foundation for a separate homeland was laid.

He praised the historic struggle of the Muslims, emphasizing the integral role played by the Kashmiri leadership in the Pakistan movement, noting their active participation in the historic gathering at Lahore.

Furthermore, the AJK PM also highlighted the ongoing movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)as an extension of the Pakistan movement, kept alive by the unwavering determination and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

He reaffirmed the deep-rooted bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, emphasizing that no force can sever the strong ideological, geographical, historical, cultural, and religious relationship between the two.

He expressed hope that the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people would soon yield the fruition of the objectives outlined in the July 19 resolution, and he lauded Kashmiris as dedicated Pakistanis by choice.

He concluded by expressing optimism for the realization of their shared aspirations, underlining Pakistan as a beacon of hope for the Kashmiri Muslims.

