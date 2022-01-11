AJK PM emphasizes cadet college administration to maintain quality education

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has emphasized upon the teaching staff of Cadet College Chatter, Muzaffarabad for maintaining quality of education and training

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has emphasized upon the teaching staff of Cadet College Chatter, Muzaffarabad for maintaining quality of education and training.

He was chairing a meeting here on Tuesday along with Additional Chief Secretary for Higher Education Dr.Liaqat Hussain Chaudhry, Principal Secretary to PM Zaffar Mahmood Khan, Principal Cadet College Brigadier (R) Manzoor Ahmad and other staff members of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM was of the view that the government will provide support and assistance to the Cadet College for its technical and academic improvement.

He stressed upon the College Management and teaching staff to toil hard for upholding the quality of the institution to be known as the top institution of the country.

He asked the teaching staff to adhere towards the character building of the students besides providing the quality education.

He also stressed the Cadet college administration to get timely approval of college budget from the concerned forums.