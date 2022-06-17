UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Emphasizes Simplification Of Tax System To Make It Business Friendly

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 10:45 PM

AJK PM emphasizes simplification of tax system to make it business friendly

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan emphasized the need for removing existing complexities in the region's tax system to make it easier and business friendly

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan emphasized the need for removing existing complexities in the region's tax system to make it easier and business friendly.

The AJK PM made these remarks while addressing a high-level meeting of the Central board of Revenue in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance and Inland Revenue Abdul Majeed Khan, Chairman Central Board of Revenue Faheem Ahmad Khan, Secretary Services and General Administration Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan, Principal Secretary Syed Shahid Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, Commissioner Inland Revenue Department AJK (Head of the Department), besides other CBR and IRD officials and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that restoring the Inland Revenue Department to its original condition was the government's first priority.

Referring to complexities in the region's (AJK) tax system, he said that there was dire need to remove all the complexities and cumbersome procedures in the existing system so that businessmen and investors could have no problems.

The AJK PM stated that the CBR should encourage local industrialists, encourage taxpayers by making the tax collection system people friendly and transparent.

"Make people realize that our state is all that matters the most. You may disagree with the government but when it comes to the state, we are one and every single citizen of the state is bound to play a responsible role for its welfare," the AJK PM said.

The AJK PM directed the officials of the Inland Revenue Department to compile a list of the top 100 prominent tax payers of Azad Kashmir in a bid to appreciate their efforts.

"Hire a well reputable tax consultant to rectify the existing Revenue Act and make the existing Act valid and competent," he said, adding that all possible measures would be taken to make the CBR a better institution and whatever legal loopholes exist in the CBR Act would also be removed.

CBR was working under the Government of Azad Kashmir from 1948 to 1979, however, during the tenure of late General Hyat Khan in 1980 the department was brought under the control of Kashmir Council.

The AJK PM was informed that under the 13th Amendment, the government regained its authority over the CBR.

It was stated that the CBR was currently operating under the CBR Act 2020, which has some loopholes that need to be addressed.

Highlighting the CBR's performance, the officials present in the briefing informed the PM that after 13th amendment the CBR had earned more revenue than its target in tax collection.

In the year 2020-21, the CBR had collected taxes worth 29 billion rupees against the revenue target of Rs 28 billion rupees.

The target for tax collection in the current financial year is 31 billion rupees, which will be completed by the end of the year. Till now the CBR has collected about 30 billion rupees in terms of tax collection.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Azad Jammu And Kashmir May 2020 All From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Woman, 2 kids die of cholera outbreak in Barkhan d ..

Woman, 2 kids die of cholera outbreak in Barkhan district

42 seconds ago
 Southampton sign goalkeepers Bazunu, Lis

Southampton sign goalkeepers Bazunu, Lis

46 seconds ago
 Model Town tragedy: ATC adjourns hearing of acquit ..

Model Town tragedy: ATC adjourns hearing of acquittal applications of police off ..

49 seconds ago
 FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action ..

FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action Plans and authorizes an on-sit ..

3 minutes ago
 CCP to facilitate chambers of commerce against com ..

CCP to facilitate chambers of commerce against competition issues: Rahat Kaunain ..

3 minutes ago
 Summer karate training camp starts

Summer karate training camp starts

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.