MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan while expressing concern over election of Indian chairpersons of three UN Security Council's committees, has urged foreign Minister Quraishi to spend all of his energy on diplomatic fronts to prevent India from taking key positions in United Nations forums.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence here Friday, Haider opined that taking over the chairmanship of three committees of Security Council by India, was dangerous as she never leave an effort to conspire against Pakistan at international forums.

AJK premier suggested foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi to bring about his all energies at diplomatic fronts to counter Indian designs and expressed optimism that the government of Pakistan would take a cognizance of the development.

About flour crisis in the region, he said wheat quota for AJK had been fixed many years ago while the demand of wheat had been increased with the passage of time which was one of the reasons of crisis and the government was trying to get increase the quota.

He said Rs.15 billions had been cut from the AJK's share from the Federal taxes as was increased by 3.64 percent from 2.46 percent in 2018 and the government had to withdrawn wheat subsidy which raises the flour prices.

He claimed that the flour prices were still less in the territory as compared to other parts of the country.