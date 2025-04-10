AJK- PM expresses concern over maligning institutions by some elements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has expressed serious concern over the negative propaganda being made by certain elements to malign state institutions.

Talking to media on Thursday, the AJK premier highlighted that previous administrations did not adequately address the challenges related to counter-terrorism and law enforcement in Azad Kashmir.He remarked that the term "Armed Struggle" is a Western concept, emphasizing that the Quran clearly states that Jews cannot be allies of Muslims.

He noted that the notion of a peaceful struggle in Gaza has become irrelevant.He dismissed rumors regarding budgetary issues with the Federal government as entirely unfounded, stating that last year, a budget of 28 billion was utilized without any lapses in the recurring budget.

The Azad Kashmir government allocated 22 billion for enhancing communication and road infrastructure.He affirmed that civic freedoms are upheld in Azad Kashmir. Despite facing a fiscal deficit of 71 billion due to subsidies on affordable flour and electricity, the government managed to settle 10 billion in outstanding development liabilities.

He assured that, despite the financial challenges, progress in construction, development in the region continues unabated.

Regarding the provision of subsidized flour and cheap electricity to the citizens of Azad Kashmir, the premier said that he raised the issue during a meeting of the Financial Standing Committee of the Senate of Pakistan.

Referring to 5th generation warfare unleashed by India to destabilize the liberated territory of Azad Kashmir, he said, "Thousands of fake accounts are being operated from abroad on social media, behind these fake accounts is the Indian intelligence agency RAW".

The Foreign Office of Pakistan, he said, was actively engaged in advocating the Kashmiris' just cause and raising awareness about the challenges faced by the Kashmiri people both domestically and internationally.

He noted that Azad Kashmir acts as a base-camp for the liberation of Indian-occupied Kashmir.Describing Jihad as an undeniable reality, the prime minister stated that, despite pursuing a peaceful struggle, Israel was committing genocide of Muslims in Palestine. He asserted that Jihad remains the only option for Kashmiris to liberate their homeland.

The prime minister emphasized that safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens is the government's foremost duty.He mentioned that the establishment of the Ranger Force in Azad Kashmir was in final stages and the main objective behind the establishment of Rangers force was to secure strategic installations. "Currently, we lack a reserve force in Azad Kashmir and often rely on the Punjab Police or FC to maintain law and order," he explained, adding that a decision has been made to recruit 1,000 local individuals into the Ranger Force.

Regarding the withdrawal of the presidential ordinance, he acknowledged public discontent and stated that the government responded wisely and addressed the issue through democratic means.Expressing concern over the dire human rights violations in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he described the situation in the region as alarming.

He clarified that there is no comparison between Azad Kashmir and the occupied Kashmir, which continues to suffer under India's aggressive military control.The prime minister asserted that any attempts to undermine the longstanding bond between Pakistan and Kashmir will be resisted.