AJK PM expresses concern over rapid spreading of COVID- 19.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has expressed his serious concern over the increasing trend of the patient of COVID 19 and urged the people to follow the SOPs to control the pandemic.

He made these remarks during his surprise visit to Madina Market here on Saturday.

He said timely action taken by the government helped control the pandemic but now the increasing number of corona patients is a matter of serious concern to the government.

He urged the people to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government which is the only way to save the life from the pandemic and added that violation of SOPs will not be tolerated.