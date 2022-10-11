UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Expresses Condolences Over Demise Of Hurriyat Leader Altaf Shah In Indian Unlawful Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 10:55 PM

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah in Indian unlawful custody in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail on the other day.

Paying rich tribute to the deceased leader, the AJK Prime Minister said that Altaf Ahmed Shah, son in law of late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani, had been a staunch freedom fighter who devoted his entire life for the noble cause of Kashmir's freedom.

Shah, he said, would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his indomitable spirit and contribution in the ongoing freedom struggle.

"The entire Kashmiri nation is proud of his bravery," the AJK PM said, adding that that India could not break his resolve by subjecting him to unjust and inhuman treatment in jail.

"Years long incarceration could not dampen his spirit and political resolve," he said, adding that Shah's death in custody and the jail authorities' denial to provide him the right to medical treatment speak volumes as how the India's apartheid regime was treating Kashmiri prisoners.

The AJK PM said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs will never go in vain.

"The day is not far when Kashmiris' sacrifices would reach to fruition and the dawn of freedom will appear on the horizon of the Kashmir Valley," he asserted.

The AJK PM extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

