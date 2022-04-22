AJK PM expresses dismay over delay in completion of Rathuaa Heryam Bridge project

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday expressed dismay over delay in the completion of Rathoa Heryam Bridge under the Mangla Uprising Project

The AJK PM, while visiting the under construction project at Mangla Dam reservoir, said he would take up the matter with the Federal Government for its early completion.

He said an inquiry would be held into the delay in the completion of the project and action would be taken against those found responsible. All possible steps would be taken for the completion of the national project, he said, adding the affectees of Mangla Dam would also be compensated.

Secretary CNW Sardar Zafar Mehmood Khan briefed the prime minister about the project while Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly Riaz Gujjar, MLAs, local PTI leaders and officials were present on the occasion.

It was informed that the work on Rathoa Heryam Bridge project was started in 2011 at an initial cost of 4 billion. However, after revision on the project, the cost increased to Rs 6.50 billion. It was decided to build a steel bridge as the pillars could not be erected. The project remained pending due to the steel bridge, while the roads on the project's both sides were completed.