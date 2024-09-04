"AJK PM Expresses Gratitude As Pakistan Govt Approves Rs19 Billion Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 11:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has thanked the Pakistan government for approving over Rs19 billion development projects, including the completion of the Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge and the Out of school Children Program.
Talking to journalists in the State metropolis on Wednesday, the PM announced that Youm e Tahaffuz Khatm e Nabuwat (Protecting belief in finality of Prophet Muhammad SAW) would be celebrated at the official level in AJK on September 7. He also emphasized the need for unity and protecting the young generation from intellectual chaos.
On this occasion, the PM highlighted various initiatives, including subsidized flour and cheap electricity, and reiterated his commitment to Kashmir's accession to Pakistan. He also announced reforms in recruitment processes and social protection programs.
Government ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Diwan Ali Khan Chaghtai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approving the projects, which will significantly impact AJK's development.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..
NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam
Sarfraz Ahmed joins Dolphins as mentor-cum-player in Champions One Day Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
80,000 people registered for "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police rescue abducted infant, detain two suspects including a woman2 minutes ago
-
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases3 hours ago
-
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation3 hours ago
-
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad3 hours ago
-
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO3 hours ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme3 hours ago
-
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers3 hours ago
-
NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam3 hours ago
-
NTDC organized one day awareness workshop on ICT/ERP modernization3 hours ago
-
Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow3 hours ago
-
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium3 hours ago