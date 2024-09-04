"AJK PM expresses gratitude as Pakistan Govt approves Rs19 Billion development projects

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has thanked the Pakistan government for approving over Rs19 billion development projects, including the completion of the Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge and the Out of school Children Program.

Talking to journalists in the State metropolis on Wednesday, the PM announced that Youm e Tahaffuz Khatm e Nabuwat (Protecting belief in finality of Prophet Muhammad SAW) would be celebrated at the official level in AJK on September 7. He also emphasized the need for unity and protecting the young generation from intellectual chaos.

On this occasion, the PM highlighted various initiatives, including subsidized flour and cheap electricity, and reiterated his commitment to Kashmir's accession to Pakistan. He also announced reforms in recruitment processes and social protection programs.

Government ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Diwan Ali Khan Chaghtai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approving the projects, which will significantly impact AJK's development.

