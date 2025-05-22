AJK PM expresses gratitude to enhance compensation package for martyrs

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has hailed Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for announcing special compensation package for heirs of martyrs and those who were injured due to cross LoC shelling by India during the recent war.

He expressed these views while addressing the relief cheque distribution ceremony held here on Thursday."The Prime Minister Sharif's contribution of rupees 10 million to the families of the martyrs and rupees 10 to 20 lakhs to the injured is a great initiative", he said, adding that the government and people of Azad Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to the federal government for supporting them in testing times.

The AJK government, he said, ensured timely the payment of relief funds within its resources under the LoC Act.The AJK premier, on the occasion, requested the prime minister of Pakistan for enhancing the AJK's development budget from 28 billion to 38 billion rupees.

The prime minister also congratulated the military and civilian leadership for successfully thwarting the Indian aggression.

He also commended Prime Minister Sharif's decision to promote the Chief to the rank of Field Marshal.Denouncing India's subversive activities in the region and using proxies to spread chaos and uncertainty in Pakistan, the PM said, "The dastardly attack on innocent children by the Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan is proof that India is using terrorism as a state policy".

The prime minister stressed the need for keeping a constant guard to counter any potential threat from the enemy." The ceasefire offers an opportunity to restore peace in the region, however, there is a likely hood that India may probably resort to another misadventure to achieve its nefarious designs", he added.

Referring to the intensifying atrocities against Kashmiris following the Phalgam incident, the PM said, " 3,000 civilians have been subjected to enforced disappearances by the Indian army following the Phalgam false flag operation".

"Since then the occupation forces have destroyed 60 residential houses", the PM said, adding that scores of women who returned from Azad Kashmir to occupied Kashmir along with their spouses were asked to leave immediately after the Pahalgam attack.

The PM reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

The prime minister appreciated the role of the SDMA, food Department, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and all other relevant departments for providing full guidance and support to the people during the emergency situation.

Prime Minister Haq extended his gratitude to the federal government for releasing 3 billion rupees for the Rathoa Haryam Bridge.Highlighting the role of Kashmiris living near the LoC, the PM said, " They are our frontline warriors who fought Indian aggression valiantly alongside the Pakistan army".

He said that there was a dire need to construct concrete Bunkers for the protection of the population.

The function was specially attended by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, government ministers, former prime ministers of Azad Kashmir and representatives of All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

On the occasion relief cheques were distributed amongst the heirs of martyrs and victims of Indian aggression. As per the federal government's compensation package policy the martyrs' families were paid 10 million rupees each, while 164 injured persons were also paid compensation amount ranging from 1 to 2 million.