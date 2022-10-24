AJK PM expresses his grief over uncertain killing of Arshad Sharif

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has expressed his deep shock over the uncertain assassination of prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif abroad in Kenya on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :

The AJK PM while paying glowing tributes to the slain journalist's meritorious services in the field of journalism and said that he was one of the great investigative brave journalists.

He said that the slain journalist exposed many scandals and the country lost a great journalist and leaving a big vacuum on the media front and irreparable loss to the bereaved family, He said added.

The Premier prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and elevation of his ranks in Jannah and grant of equanimity for the bereaved family.