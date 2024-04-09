AJK PM extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and expresses solidarity with Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has conveyed warm greetings to Muslims on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing the festival's essence of love, sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood

In his released message, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of sharing blessings and fostering community ties, urging the inclusion of the less fortunate in the celebration.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister's message extended sincere prayers for the freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir, as well as for the development and prosperity of the beloved country.

Expressing deep empathy for the suffering of the people in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister reaffirmed unwavering solidarity with the affected individuals in their enduring struggle.

Prime Minister expressed hope for a future where occupied Kashmir will be liberated from Indian oppression, underscoring the continued support for the cause.

