AJK PM facilitates successful candidates of all AJK Bar Associations in bar elections

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has facilitated the successful lawyers of all AJK Bar Associations for their success in the recent Bar Elections.

The AJK premier in his greeting message expressed the hope that successful lawyers would play their effective role in upholding the law and constitution and dispensing in justice.

He said the lawyers play leading role in the implementation of rule of law and in providing justice to legally suffering community.