Open Menu

AJK PM, Federal Minister Discuss Dev. Projects, Liberal Financial Assistance To State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 08:24 PM

AJK PM, federal minister discuss Dev. Projects, liberal financial assistance to State

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq called on the federal minister for Development, Planning and special initiatives Sami Saeed in the federal metropolos and discussed, in length, the issues related to ongoing development projects and release of development funds to the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) : Oct 06 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq called on the federal minister for Development, Planning and special initiatives Sami Saeed in the federal metropolos and discussed, in length, the issues related to ongoing development projects and release of development funds to the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Secretary Ministry of Planning Owais Manzoor Samra, Principal Secretary Fayaz Ali Abbasi and other officials of the Ministry were present on this occasion.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed the progress of the development projects going on in different areas of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK premier Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq sought swift action for the timely completion of the much-delayed Rathoa Hariyam Bridge and other development projects.

"Release of development funds be ensured so that the development projects can be completed within the stipulated time frame", he said.

Highlighting the importance of the CTD project, the PM said that the federal government should provide funds for the establishment of a counter-terrorism department in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Sami Saeed assured the PM that the federal government would ensure the provision of required funds for the development projects of Azad Kashmir on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Found ..

Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Foundation, Evercare Hospital

2 minutes ago
 6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief aid to Libya as part of ongoi ..

11 minutes ago
 PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales infor ..

PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales information

2 minutes ago
 Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma pray ..

Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma prayers across province

2 minutes ago
 UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corrido ..

UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corridor in India’ control global f ..

26 minutes ago
DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off ..

DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Wall Street cools on hot US job data

Wall Street cools on hot US job data

2 minutes ago
 Mayor inaugurates various development projects

Mayor inaugurates various development projects

2 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews DCs performance

SMBR reviews DCs performance

44 minutes ago
 Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff ..

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff in semis

52 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of ..

Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan