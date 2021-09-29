AJK PM, Federal P&D Minister discuss strategy to implement PM vision for progress in AJK

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar Wednesday discussed formulation of strategy to implement the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for the socioeconomic development of Azad Jammu & Kashmir,said an AJK Government statement issued here

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) : , Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar Wednesday discussed formulation of strategy to implement the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for the socioeconomic development of Azad Jammu & Kashmir,said an AJK Government statement issued here.

The meeting reviewed, in length, the development package for Azad Kashmir and the Cabinet Committee formed under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir to resolve the issues of Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his Cabinet for holding high level meetings to pave the way for development and resource augmentation for Azad Kashmir.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Azad Kashmir would be the cradle of development and prosperity and added that the historic development package for the people of Azad Kashmir would extend basic amenities of life to the people of the state at their doorstep.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, according to the official statement, said that the development package for Azad Kashmir would be the same as the development package for other parts of Pakistan. The Planning Division and the Azad Kashmir government would work together to finalize the infrastructure in the areas of tourism, hydel, education, health.

He said under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Major projects in the fields of tourism, hydel, forestry, livestock and agriculture would be launched in Azad Kashmir, and their timely completion would also be ensured.