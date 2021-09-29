UrduPoint.com

AJK PM, Federal P&D Minister Discuss Strategy To Implement PM Vision For Progress In AJK

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

AJK PM, Federal P&D Minister discuss strategy to implement PM vision for progress in AJK

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar Wednesday discussed formulation of strategy to implement the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for the socioeconomic development of Azad Jammu & Kashmir,said an AJK Government statement issued here

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) : , Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar Wednesday discussed formulation of strategy to implement the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for the socioeconomic development of Azad Jammu & Kashmir,said an AJK Government statement issued here.

The meeting reviewed, in length, the development package for Azad Kashmir and the Cabinet Committee formed under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir to resolve the issues of Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his Cabinet for holding high level meetings to pave the way for development and resource augmentation for Azad Kashmir.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Azad Kashmir would be the cradle of development and prosperity and added that the historic development package for the people of Azad Kashmir would extend basic amenities of life to the people of the state at their doorstep.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, according to the official statement, said that the development package for Azad Kashmir would be the same as the development package for other parts of Pakistan. The Planning Division and the Azad Kashmir government would work together to finalize the infrastructure in the areas of tourism, hydel, education, health.

He said under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Major projects in the fields of tourism, hydel, forestry, livestock and agriculture would be launched in Azad Kashmir, and their timely completion would also be ensured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Education Agriculture Jammu Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room ..

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room of Dubai&#039;s Transport Sec ..

46 minutes ago
 Rosneft, Exxon to Jointly Study Hydrogen, Ammonia, ..

Rosneft, Exxon to Jointly Study Hydrogen, Ammonia, Carbon Projects

2 seconds ago
 US Sanctions 7 Individuals, One entity in Middle E ..

US Sanctions 7 Individuals, One entity in Middle East Over Links to Hezbollah - ..

4 seconds ago
 US Pending Home Sales Jump 8% on Year to August De ..

US Pending Home Sales Jump 8% on Year to August Despite Record Prices - Realtors ..

5 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs to ensure provision of daily ..

Commissioner directs to ensure provision of daily use items on control rates

9 minutes ago
 SU Vice Chancellor launch book on Sachal Sarmast p ..

SU Vice Chancellor launch book on Sachal Sarmast philosophy

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.