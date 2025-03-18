AJK PM Felicitates Newly-elected Office Bearers Of NPC
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 08:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected President of the National Press Club (NPC) Azhar Jatoi, Secretary General Nayyar Ali and other office bearers.
In his congratulatory message, released to the media on Tuesday, the AJK PM expressed the hope that the newly elected body would painstakingly work for promotion of essential principles of objectivity and fairness in journalism.
The AJK premier said that fostering independent, responsible and fact-based journalism was the need of the hour.
In light of the significant challenges presented by the spread of fake news, the PM expressed optimism that the newly elected body would implement effective strategies to address this issue from the National Press Club platform.
Congratulating the group leader and PFUJ president Afzal Butt for waging a successful campaign, he said that the panel's success is an expression of the journalists’ full faith and trust in his leadership.
The AJK PM also hoped that all the elected office bearers would ensure freedom of expression and make sincere efforts for the welfare of journalists.
