AJK PM felicitates Sardar Zulfiqar, newly elected Vice Chairman of AJK Press Foundation

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected Vice Chairman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Press Foundation, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali, and other office bearers of the foundation.

In his message of felicitations, Prime Minister Haq expressed the hope that the newly elected vice chairman and members of the board of Governors would play their much-needed role in promoting journalistic values and the welfare of journalists.

The PM's congratulatory note further said, "The government believes in freedom of expression and is committed to resolving the issues of the journalist community on a priority basis."

