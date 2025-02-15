Open Menu

AJK PM Felicitates Sardar Zulfiqar, Newly Elected Vice Chairman Of AJK Press Foundation

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 11:00 PM

AJK PM felicitates Sardar Zulfiqar, newly elected Vice Chairman of AJK Press Foundation

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected Vice Chairman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Press Foundation, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali, and other office bearers of the foundation.

 

In his message of felicitations, Prime Minister Haq expressed the hope that the newly elected vice chairman and members of the board of Governors would play their much-needed role in promoting journalistic values and the welfare of journalists.

The PM's congratulatory note further said, "The government believes in freedom of expression and is committed to resolving the issues of the journalist community on a priority basis."

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

19 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

19 minutes ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

2 hours ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

4 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

5 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan