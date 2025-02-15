AJK PM Felicitates Sardar Zulfiqar, Newly Elected Vice Chairman Of AJK Press Foundation
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 11:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected Vice Chairman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Press Foundation, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali, and other office bearers of the foundation.
In his message of felicitations, Prime Minister Haq expressed the hope that the newly elected vice chairman and members of the board of Governors would play their much-needed role in promoting journalistic values and the welfare of journalists.
The PM's congratulatory note further said, "The government believes in freedom of expression and is committed to resolving the issues of the journalist community on a priority basis."
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM felicitates Sardar Zulfiqar, newly elected Vice Chairman of AJK Press Foundation4 minutes ago
-
Newborn baby found alive in Attock garbage dump4 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant QCD ensuring all equipment to meet required standards14 minutes ago
-
Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Ishaq Samejo expresses sorrow on death of Akash Ansari24 minutes ago
-
PN, RSNF reaffirm operational readiness by firepower display during NAB-XV in North Arabian Sea34 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab supports constable Shahzad for MBBS54 minutes ago
-
Police recover kidnapped man54 minutes ago
-
Judicial transparency essential for national progress: Barrister Aqeel54 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf Shaheed offered at Lahore Garrison54 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to Khushalgarh Joint Check Post54 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights importance of pediatric bone marrow transplants1 hour ago
-
Punjab to launch Hepatitis screening program in 18 districts1 hour ago