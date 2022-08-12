(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has appealed to the nation to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan all across the state with traditional zeal and national fervor.

In this regard the AJK PM, in a statement issued on Friday, directed that banners based on pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal should be displayed at all entry points of Azad Jammu Kashmir on the occasion of Independence Day.

"Banners should be displayed on empty signboards on Kohala-Muzaffarabad highway and streamers should be installed on both sides of Kohala Tunnel, Charavaya Municipal Entry Point and Naluchi Bridge," he said adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's residence at Barsala should be illuminated and the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir should be hoisted.

The AJK PM directed that a media tour with a representative delegation of school children should be organized to highlight the importance of this historic residence, which is related to the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had always proved that our accession to Pakistan was final decision and there can be no compromise on it.

"India has made a heinous attempt to change the status and demography of Occupied Kashmir through constitutional amendments, which is b condemned by the whole world", he said. Ends / APP / AHR.