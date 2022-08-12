UrduPoint.com

AJK PM For Celebration Of Pakistan's Independence Day With Full Traditional Zeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 09:21 PM

AJK PM for celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day with full traditional zeal

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has appealed to the nation to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan all across the state with traditional zeal and national fervor

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has appealed to the nation to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan all across the state with traditional zeal and national fervor.

In this regard the AJK PM, in a statement issued on Friday, directed that banners based on pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal should be displayed at all entry points of Azad Jammu Kashmir on the occasion of Independence Day.

"Banners should be displayed on empty signboards on Kohala-Muzaffarabad highway and streamers should be installed on both sides of Kohala Tunnel, Charavaya Municipal Entry Point and Naluchi Bridge," he said adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's residence at Barsala should be illuminated and the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir should be hoisted.

The AJK PM directed that a media tour with a representative delegation of school children should be organized to highlight the importance of this historic residence, which is related to the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had always proved that our accession to Pakistan was final decision and there can be no compromise on it.

"India has made a heinous attempt to change the status and demography of Occupied Kashmir through constitutional amendments, which is b condemned by the whole world", he said. Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All

Recent Stories

SIDA organizes ceremony in connection with 75th In ..

SIDA organizes ceremony in connection with 75th Independence Day

1 minute ago
 Firefighters contain French blazes but caution rei ..

Firefighters contain French blazes but caution reigns

2 minutes ago
 COAS address at Royal Military Academy recognition ..

COAS address at Royal Military Academy recognition of Pak-UK strategic partnersh ..

2 minutes ago
 RWMC kicks off cleanliness drive for Independence ..

RWMC kicks off cleanliness drive for Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Children Parliament pledges creating equal opportu ..

Children Parliament pledges creating equal opportunities for acquiring quality k ..

48 minutes ago
 KKH two-way blocked for traffic due to massive fla ..

KKH two-way blocked for traffic due to massive flash flood

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.