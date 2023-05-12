AJK PM for citizens' due role in rapid development of State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) May 11 (APP)::The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haque on Thursday said it was the responsibility of every citizen to play his due role for the rapid development and uplift of the state.

Talking to a delegation at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, the prime minister said "We all have to take the state on the path of development".

He said, "All the departments are service providers to the public. Their duty is to serve the people,".

He said that financial stability is key to running the affairs of any state, with the release of development funds by the federal government, the wheel of development in the state, which was stopped, has started running again.

He said that provision of relief to the people is the first priority of his government for which all resources will be utilized.

Development funds should be spent on time. Directives have been issued to all the departments to attend to the complaints of the public, to facilitate the people and not confuse them.

"People are already suffering from economic problems, if their problems are not addressed even in the offices, where will they go, every organization is responsible in this regard," he maintained.

Ch Anwaar ul Haq said, "as a Prime Minister I am accountable to my citizens,".

He assured the people that in the coming days they will see real change in every department. It is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to the development of the state, he said.