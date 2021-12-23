AJK PM for collective efforts of stake holders to ensure protection of natural environment

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) : A delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Environment Commission Dr. Pervez Hussain called on the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the State metropolis on Thursday .

Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan and Director General Environment Adnan Khurshid also attended.

Secretary Punjab Environment Deptt, Secretary Environment Balochistan, Secretary Environment Sindh, Additional Secretary Environment Balochistan besides Director General Environment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director Environment Gilgit Baltistan were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, the Prime Minister said that it was the collective responsibility of all of us to ensure protection of natural environment in the the light of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said that in Azad Kashmir a tree plantation campaign was underway under billion Tree Tsunami Project which would help to reduce the impact of climate change and added that Plastic bags have become a major cause of environmental pollution.