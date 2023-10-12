Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 08:19 PM

AJK PM for collective efforts to strengthen constitutional system blessed by forefathers to the State population:

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that collective efforts were needed to strengthen the constitutional system that our forefathers gave to the people of the State

MIRPUR ( AJK ) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that collective efforts were needed to strengthen the constitutional system that our forefathers gave to the people of the State.

While addressing a meeting of the Chairpersons of District Councilors and Mayors at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Thursday, the PM said no one would be allowed to undermine this system. "It is our responsibility to strengthen this system and take it in the right direction", he said.

Terming local body representatives as a part and parcel of the government, the PM said that the local government system would be strengthened by providing funds to the local bodies.

The Prime Minister directed all the divisional and district administrations that the chairman who does not cooperate with the district council and mayors won't be tolerated.

" Pakistan is our ultimate goal", he said, adding that he would continue to fight for the legitimate rights of the people of Azad Kashmir. He instructed the members of the delegation to form a committee consisting of ministers, chairpersons of the district councils and mayors to ensure fair distribution of funds.

The meeting was also attended by, Senior Minister Colonel Waqar Ahmad Noor, Government Ministers Sardar Javed Ayub, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Dewan Ali Khan Chaghtai, Zafar Malik, Sardar Amir Altaf, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, senior AJK government officials and others.

