AJK PM For Decentralization, Devolution Of Power To Grassroots Level
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu & and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday said that decentralization and devolution of power to the grassroots level were imperative for strengthening the governance system in the state.
Addressing a meeting of local body representatives in Bagh, he highlighted his government's role in conducting local body elections in the region.
Despite limited resources, he said, the AJK government was supporting the local body representatives.
The AJK PM further said that a sizable amount was being allocated for the skill development of youth in the state.
"We will teach skills so that people can be self-reliant to run their own businesses," he added.
Anwar-ul-Haq said that funds would be provided to wards and union councils to ensure uniform development.
On the occasion, the local bodies v apprised the prime minister of the problems and put forth their demands with suggestions for their redressal.
The meeting was also attended and addressed, among others, by government ministers Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Pir Syed Mazhar Saeed, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Mayor Municipal Corporation Major (Retd.) Raja Farooq, and others.
APP/ahr/378
