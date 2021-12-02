AJK PM for devising plan to meet milk, meat demand in state

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday underlined the need for devising a comprehensive plan to meet the local demand of milk and meat in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) : , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday underlined the need for devising a comprehensive plan to meet the local demand of milk and meat in the state.

He said the production of meat and milk will not only cater to the increasing demand of milk but it will also help generate income.

He expressed these views while addressing a high level meeting of the Departments of Agriculture, Livestock, Esma and Irrigation in the State metropolis.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Irrigation and Esma Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock, Irrigation and Esma Ataullah Ata and other concerned officials.

The prime minister said: "The agriculture and livestock sectors are the backbone of the state's development and added that the department of Agriculture and Livestock should improve its performance".

He said that modern technology should be used for the promotion of agriculture and kitchen gardening should be promoted.

Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, while briefing the prime minister said that milk amounting Rs 20 million and meat about Rs 290 million are brought from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every month in Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister urged the Department of Agriculture and Livestock to improve its performance so that the needs of Azad Kashmir could be addressed at the local level in future and directed for launching the new projects for the promotion of livestock.

He said that the development of the livestock sector could help in economic growth, food security and poverty alleviation. The Kashmir Development Package will also have special funds for the development of these sectors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi also attended a briefing given by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell in the State capital city.

He directed the KLC to activate Karachi Kashmir Community Center.

Prime Minister Niazi was also briefed on the organizational structure and reorganization of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell.

Speaking on the occasion the prime minister said that liberation of occupied Kashmir is the top priority of the government of Pakistan and all resources would be channeled for projecting the Kashmir issue effectively at international level.

He said India has unleashed the reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to suppress the freedom movement launched by the occupied Kashmiris for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He urged the civilized nations of the world to play their role for resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.