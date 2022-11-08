AJK PM for ensuring quality food products, cleanliness, medicines in state hospitals

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday issued stringent directives to the competent authorities to ensure quality and standard of food products in the markets, and availability of medicines and cleanliness in hospitals in the state

MUZAFFARBAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday issued stringent directives to the competent authorities to ensure quality and standard of food products in the markets, and availability of medicines and cleanliness in hospitals in the state.

The administration has been directed to launch a crackdown on quacks who have been playing with innocent lives. "Citizens must help-identify the fake doctors and quakes and report to the concerned deputy commissioner or DHO," he said, adding that in case of any negligence, action should be taken against the responsible administrative officer concerned.

The AJK PM said special attention should be paid to cleanliness in hospitals. "Sanitation systems in accordance with international standards should be ensured in the hospitals and the use of any material that spreads foul smell or disease should not be allowed at any place, especially in the washrooms," he added.

Tanveer Ilyas also directed that violence against children should be banned completely in educational institutions. "Teachers and heads of institutions who found guilty of torturing children will be fired from services besides facing a trial in the court of law," he said, adding that if any of the private sector institution was found involved in such kind of activities, the school would be completely closed.

He said that separate toilets/ washrooms for men and women should be built after every 10 kilometres on all major highways and availability of milk for children should be ensured on all highways.

He urged that every citizen must play their role to make Azad Kashmir a welfare society.