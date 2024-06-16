Open Menu

AJK PM For Improved Metering System To Ensure Transparent Electricity Billing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

AJK PM for improved metering system to ensure transparent electricity billing

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has directed all of the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the electricity consumers in the state.

Chairing an extraordinary meeting of the State Electricity Department at the Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late Saturday, he said that the government would utilize all the resources to improve departmental efficiency and provide services to consumers to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the region.

The prime minister said that an improved metering system would also improve the accurate billing system, besides preventing power pilferage, misuse of electricity and overbilling of consumers in the state. 

The meeting was attended, among others, by Senior Minister Col. Retd Waqar Noor, Minister of Local Government Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Minister of the of the Department of Electricity Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, and other senior officials of the State Electricity Department.

