AJK PM For Improvement Of Governance System On Latest Lines In State

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) : , May 27 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday called for a strong and stable system for improvement of the governance system on the latest lines in the State.

He was talking to a delegation of Central Bar Association (CBA) Muzaffarabad which called on him under the leadership of its president Raja Aftab Ahmed Advocate at the Federal metropolis.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq continued that being conscious citizens, it was our collective responsibility to maintain a balance between rights and duties.

The PM told the visiting delegates that efforts were underway to bring significant improvement in the health, tourism, livestock and information technology sectors.

He said that in the upcoming budget, significant improvements would be made in the fields of education, health, tourism, livestock and information technology.

Referring to improvement in agriculture, services and industry, the PM said that improving the productive sector was one of his government's priorities.

Citing the changing patterns of socio-political dynamics, the PM said that there was no place for elites in people's hearts anymore.

He said that as such there was no class difference as all citizens of the state were equal. He said that it was high time that the people at the helm of affairs should understand the sentiments of the common masses.

The PM said that he doesn't believe in the protocol. "Protocol is a weapon of people who suffer from an inferiority complex", he added.

"The law cannot be interpreted arbitrarily according to one's own will", he said, adding that the arbitrary interpretation of the laws has plagued the whole system.

He said that there was no way other than following the constitution and the rule of law.

On this occasion, CBA President Raja Aftab Khan Advocate appreciated the steps taken by the Prime Minister in relation to good governance and wished him well for his future endeavours.

The visiting delegates congratulated the PM on assuming the office of Prime Minister.

The CBA President also invited the Prime Minister to address the Central Bar, which the Prime Minister accepted.

The delegation was comprised of Vice President Malik Naseer Awan Advocate, Secretary General Asad Khan Advocate, Joint Secretary Asad Khalid Advocate and others.

