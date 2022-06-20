UrduPoint.com

AJK PM For Modernization Of Housing Sector In AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

AJK PM for modernization of housing sector in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the housing sector in Azad Kashmir would be modernized so that the challenges of growing population and inadequate housing could be addressed effectively

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the housing sector in Azad Kashmir would be modernized so that the challenges of growing population and inadequate housing could be addressed effectively.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by former chairman Housing Task Force Punjab Atif Ayub Mayo at Jammu Kashmir House, Islamabad on Monday.

He said that steps would be taken to uplift cities and towns, and instructions had been issued to the concerned departments regarding town planning.

"Practical steps are being taken to ensure uniform development all across the liberated territory", the PM said, adding that the process of fulfilling the promises made to the people in general elections had begun.

Reiterating his government's commitment to bring real change in Azad Kashmir, he said , "World will see, we will make it (AJK) a real paradise for tourists without affecting its natural beauty and landscape." Besides tourism, he said that the region holds great potential for cottage industry.

The meeting was also attended by Haji Shahid, Azhar Advocate, Malik Rafaqat, Adnan Sheikh, Mahmood Raza and others.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister World Punjab Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Industry Housing

Recent Stories

'Excessive rain not good for cotton'

'Excessive rain not good for cotton'

29 seconds ago
 Rabbani urges Govt to take Senate in confidence on ..

Rabbani urges Govt to take Senate in confidence on talks with TTP

30 seconds ago
 President urges int'l community's resolve for cont ..

President urges int'l community's resolve for continuous support to refugees glo ..

32 seconds ago
 Training workshop on spine surgery held for young ..

Training workshop on spine surgery held for young doctors

36 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice o ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice of minor girl's murder

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin ..

Chief Minister condoles death of Prince Turki Bin Faisal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.