AJK PM for progressive, people friendly new fiscal year AJK budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stressing the need of upcoming budget to be people-friendly, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday directed the ministry of finance to prepare a pro-people and progressive budget so that maximum relief could be provided to masses

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) : Stressing the need of upcoming budget to be people-friendly, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday directed the ministry of finance to prepare a pro-people and progressive budget so that maximum relief could be provided to masses.

He was talking to Minister for Finance and Inland Revenue Abdul Majid Khan and Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Rashid who called on him in the capital town.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said, "Important projects should be included in the budget and efforts should be made to provide maximum relief to the people". Special focus, he said, should be given on public welfare projects.

He said that the development schemes which could be instrumental in revenue generation should be included in the budget.

Tanveer Ilyas Khan directed the ministry of finance and other relevant departments to include such projects in the budget that would create job opportunities within the state and bring real change in the lives of the people.

"We cannot disappoint the people, we have come to power with the mission of development and prosperity, and Inshallah, an era of progress and prosperity will usher in the state soon and people will experience the real change on the ground", the prime minister added.

He also directed the Ministers and Secretaries to monitor ongoing development projects and ensure time completion and disbursement of funds.

Regarding his recent meetings with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar-ul-Zaman Kaira, he expressed optimism that the AJK would get a full share sans any budgetary cuts.