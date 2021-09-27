UrduPoint.com

AJK PM For Promotion Of Tourism Under Public-private Partnership

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said that his government was working for the promotion of tourism in the state under a public private partnership to fulfill the agenda of the PTI government and to furnish the tourists destinations with modern facilities

He made these remarks in a statement in connection with World Tourism day that observed across the State including the capital city today.

The AJK prime minister said that Azad Kashmir has vast potential for tourism and the government was taking concrete steps to provide modern facilities to the tourists.

He said the government was working on short-term, mid-term and long-term plans to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said that a record number of people visited Azad Kashmir this year and the government has given special importance to the promotion of tourism in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He urged the people to actively take part in the sanitation drive to make the cleanness campaign a success.

The AJK prime minister said the government has decided to hold a special week to make Azad Kashmir clean, eliminate encroachments and to promote quality construction in the state.

In the first phase, a clean-up drive has been launched so that the free zone can be made beautiful and clean. He said promotion of tourism in the state would not only increase the revenue of the state but would also generate employment opportunities, he added.

