AJK PM For Severe Action Against Profiteers During Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and sale of substandard food items during the holy month of Ramadan across the State.
According to PM house, the AJK Prime Minister ordered strict price control and regulation of prices of essential commodities.
The PM warned that no one could be allowed to put the precious lives health of the citizens on stake and strict action would be initiated against those who act against the law .
It may be mentioned here that the mobile food testing labs have been provided to the state department of food to ensure provision of quality food to the citizens across the region.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025
Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA approves Rs260m for water projects boosts infrastructure in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner sought reports on absence of health services6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM for severe action against profiteers during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Court seeks case record against PTI's MPA6 minutes ago
-
IFA issues over 22,00 licenses, conducts 30,000 inspections to ensure food safety6 minutes ago
-
Sports plays major role in youth development, national unity: PA Speaker16 minutes ago
-
Service delivery to be improved in govt hospitals: DC16 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates immunization center16 minutes ago
-
WASA to purchase 4 remote-controlled machines to improve desilting operations16 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate congratulates new NPC leadership16 minutes ago
-
Government Committed to Press Freedom and Supporting Journalists: Federal Minister16 minutes ago
-
AJK PM felicitates newly-elected office bearers of NPC16 minutes ago