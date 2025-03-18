Open Menu

AJK PM For Severe Action Against Profiteers During Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:20 PM

AJK PM for severe action against profiteers during Ramadan

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and sale of substandard food items during the holy month of Ramadan across the State.

According to PM house, the AJK Prime Minister ordered strict price control and regulation of prices of essential commodities.

The PM warned that no one could be allowed to put the precious lives health of the citizens on stake and strict action would be initiated against those who act against the law .

It may be mentioned here that the mobile food testing labs have been provided to the state department of food to ensure provision of quality food to the citizens across the region.

APP/ahr/378

