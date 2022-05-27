UrduPoint.com

AJK PM For Speedy, Uniformed Development In State

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday directed the AJK finance department authorities to gear up their efforts bringing about all available resources to ensure speedy and uniformed development in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday directed the AJK finance department authorities to gear up their efforts bringing about all available resources to ensure speedy and uniformed development in the state.

He said this while speaking to AJK Minister Finance and Inland Revenue, Abdul Majid Khan who called on him in the State metropolis.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman and Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah were present in the meeting.

The prime minister directed the chief secretary to ensure implementation of the government's 22-point agenda. Work on all ongoing PSDP projects should be expedited to make sure that all the projects were completed in stipulated time frame, he added.

"The people of Azad Kashmir have attached high hopes with our government and wewill leave no stone unturned to meet their expectations", the PM added.

