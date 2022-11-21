UrduPoint.com

AJK PM For Timely Holding Of LG Polls

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 09:38 PM

AJK PM for timely holding of LG polls

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has reiterated the government's commitment regarding the devolution of power to grass root level and said that the local body elections will be held as per the announced schedule on November 27.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has reiterated the government's commitment regarding the devolution of power to grass root level and said that the local body elections will be held as per the announced schedule on November 27.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at a ceremony here.

He said that the elections will not be postponed under any circumstances saying that the polls being held after a long time would change the entire political landscape of the liberated territory.

Sardar Ilyas said that those who were trying to postpone the local elections were not sincere to the people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Local Body Elections Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Government

Recent Stories

SBCA workers' union urges Sindh Govt to address lo ..

SBCA workers' union urges Sindh Govt to address long pending issues of workforce ..

44 seconds ago
 6th China-South Asia Expo to attract 80 countries, ..

6th China-South Asia Expo to attract 80 countries, regions, organizations

45 seconds ago
 IAEA Needs to Determine Exactly Who Carried Out At ..

IAEA Needs to Determine Exactly Who Carried Out Attacks on ZNPP - Russian Foreig ..

47 seconds ago
 PTI not allowed to block roads during long march: ..

PTI not allowed to block roads during long march: Khurram

4 minutes ago
 Govt providing maximum facilitation, friendly envi ..

Govt providing maximum facilitation, friendly environment to facilitate business ..

4 minutes ago
 Power supply of affected feeders fully restored

Power supply of affected feeders fully restored

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.