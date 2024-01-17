AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Lieutenant General (Retd) Hidayatur Rehman on Wednesday called on AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

On this occasion, AJK Premier congratulated the recently appointed PSC Chairman on taking over as head of the hiring committee, and instructed him to focus all of his efforts on strengthening the institution, said a press release.

AJK PM emphasized the PSC's vital role in choosing capable and qualified candidates for public service and ensured his full support for an open and merit-based hiring process.

On this occasion, the PSC chairman thanked the AJK PM for showing trust in him and gave his words that the organization would execute its operations legally.

