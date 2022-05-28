UrduPoint.com

AJK PM For Uniformed Development Of All Parts Of Valley

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 11:00 AM

AJK PM for uniformed development of all parts of valley

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) : May 28 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has directed the AJK Finance Department to gear up their efforts for uniformed development in all parts of the valley.

The AJK PM said this while speaking to AJK Minister Finance and Inland Revenue, Abdul Majid Khan who called on him here on late Friday.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman and Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed the chief secretary to ensure implementation of the government's 22-point agenda. He further said that work on all ongoing PSDP projects should be expedited to make sure that all the projects were completed in stipulated time.

"The people of Azad Kashmir have attached high hopes with our government and we will leave no stone unturned to meet their expectations", the PM said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

11 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

11 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

11 hours ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.