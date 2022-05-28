AJK PM for uniformed development of all parts of valley

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) : May 28 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has directed the AJK Finance Department to gear up their efforts for uniformed development in all parts of the valley.

The AJK PM said this while speaking to AJK Minister Finance and Inland Revenue, Abdul Majid Khan who called on him here on late Friday.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman and Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed the chief secretary to ensure implementation of the government's 22-point agenda. He further said that work on all ongoing PSDP projects should be expedited to make sure that all the projects were completed in stipulated time.

"The people of Azad Kashmir have attached high hopes with our government and we will leave no stone unturned to meet their expectations", the PM said.