UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Forms High-level Committee To Hold Talks With Protesting APPRF

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 08:30 PM

AJK PM forms high-level committee to hold talks with protesting APPRF

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that a high-level committee headed by Minister of Law and Tourism Sardar Faheem Rabbani has been formed to negotiate with All Parties People's Rights Forum (APPRF) at Rawalakot to settle the issues amicably.

The PM, during a meeting with cabinet ministers, legislators and party leaders here on Saturday, said that a six-member committee comprising of education Minister Schools Diwan Ali Chughtai, Higher Education Minister Malik Zafar, Minister of Energy & Water Resource Chaudhry Arshad and former assembly candidates Sardar Nayyar Ayub and Sardar Arzish had been tasked to hold talks with the APPRF to discuss in detail the issues and demands of the forum.

While terming the PTI government as the guardian of public interests, the PM said: "Government is committed to resolve the problems being faced by people on priority basis.

The government would leave no stone unturned in solving public problems." He said that the government was ready to remove the ambiguity being created by some vested interests regarding the 15th Constitutional Amendment and the Tourism Act . The public, he said, was being misled by feeding wrong and baseless information.

The PTI government, he said, would not take or accept any decision contrary to Kashmir' national interests, the unity and identity of the state and the freedom movement. "The corrupt elements will not be allowed to foment trouble in the liberated territory", the PM added.

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, ministers including Diwan Ali Chaghatai, Sardar Faheem Rabbani, Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, MLA Javed Butt, PTI General Secretary and Chairman Implementation Commission Raja Mansoor, Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Water Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

20 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

20 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

20 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.