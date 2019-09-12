UrduPoint.com
AJK PM, Gandapur Discuss Latest Situation In IoJ&K

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

AJK PM, Gandapur discuss latest situation in IoJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday called on AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and discussed latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The meeting also discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to AJK on Friday and his address to a public gathering for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

The AJK PM thanked people of Pakistan for holding solidarity rallies to highlight Kashmir issue at international level and said that it had encouraged the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Raja Farooq said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Muzaffarabad will give a positive message to Kashmiris across the LoC.

He said occupied Kashmir had been turned into jail for Kashmiris, who were facing shortage of medicine, food and other necessary used items.

Minister for Kashmir Affair Ali Amin said objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to AJK was to show solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be hoisted in the rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris, expressing confidence that Pakistan's diplomatic efforts would take the Kashmir issue to its logical conclusion.

The minister also welcomed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) joint declaration against curfew and human rights violation in IoJ&K.

He said life of Kashmiris had become miserable as they were short of all basic amenities of life due to the prolonged curfew.

