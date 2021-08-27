AJK PM, GB Governor resolve for socio economic uplift of two regions

Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalil Hussain Maqpoon Friday met Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the federal metropolis and discussed to strengthen bilateral relations to bring about socio economic changes in lives of the people of both the regions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) : Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalil Hussain Maqpoon Friday met Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the Federal metropolis and discussed to strengthen bilateral relations to bring about socio economic changes in lives of the people of both the regions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that the basic objective of the present government is to serve the masses with missionary spirit and to ensure the speedy development in the state to change Azad Kashmir into a welfare oriented state.

He said that people of both Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir have reposed their confidence in Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. He said all resources will be channelized to implement the vision of the Prime Minister.

He said both the governments will cooperate with each other in different sectors of development and people to people contact will also be further strengthened.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan, speaking on the occasion, said that the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir have a long political struggle and the best choice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the PTI's chief Imran Khan.

Qayyum added that both the GB and AJK governments will cooperate with each other in various sectors of development to carry forward socio economic programme for the welfare of the people .

He paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the liberation of occupied Kashmir. He felicitated the Prime Minister for assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.