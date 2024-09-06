- Home
AJK PM Grateful To Fed Govt For Approval Of Rs 9bln for Completion Of Rathoa Haryam Bridge
Published September 06, 2024
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government is grateful to the Pakistan government for its approval of more than Rs 9 billion for the completion of the left-over work on the Rathoa Haryam Bridge project on Mangla dam reservoir.
Talking to electronic media in the state metropolis on Friday, he revealed that the construction work on the mega project will commence within the next few weeks.
The PM said that he cannot tolerate corruption or corrupt practices.
"I have been a big critic of the status quo,", the PM said, adding that the status quo suits none but mafias.
The PM made it clear that he has no desire, whatsoever, to cling to power.
The prime minister further stated that three dead projects have been brought back to life.
He said that 90 percent of the of the work has been completed on the Jagran Hydel project, whereas the "Out of school Children" project and Rathoa Hariyam bridge project have also been approved by the Federal government recently.
In response to a question, the PM said that he will continue to fight and break the status quo that offers no solution to the problems faced by the people on the ground.
