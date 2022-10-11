AJK PM grief over demise of Altaf Shah

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 11 (APP):Altaf Hamid Rao.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah in Indian unlawful custody in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail Monday night.

Paying rich tribute to the deceased leader the prime minister said that Altaf Ahmed Shah, son in law of elderly late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani, had been a staunch freedom fighter who devoted his entire life for the noble cause of freedom.

Shah, he said, would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his indomitable and contribution in the ongoing freedom struggle.

"The entire Kashmiri nation is proud of his bravery", the PM said adding that that India could not break his resolve by subjecting him to unjust and inhuman treatment in jail.

"The years long incarceration could not dampen his spirit and political resolve", he said adding that Shah's death in custody and jail authorities' denial to provide him right to medical treatment speak volumes as how the India's apartheid regime was treating Kashmiri prisoners.

The AJK Prime Minister said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs will never go in vain and that day will end.

"The day is not far when Kashmiris' sacrifices would reach to fruition and the dawn of freedom will appear on the horizon of the Kashmir Valley".

The Prime Minister while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family prayed for the departed soul.