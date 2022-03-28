UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Grieved Over Death Of Raja Musadiq

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 08:34 PM

AJK PM grieved over death of Raja Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has expressed deep sense of shock and sorrow over the sudden demise of PTI-AJK chapter's founder president Raja Musadiq who breathed his last here on Monday.

The AJK Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. In his condolence message, the AJK PM paid rich tributes to his services to the Party. "Raja Musadiq's services to the Party and his struggle for the rights of the people of Azad Kashmir will never be forgotten", he added.

