AJK PM Grieved Over Greece Boat Disaster

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) Jun 17 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in boat disaster in Greece, in which dozens of Pakistanis including those hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir, had reportedly died.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude and patience to the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss He directed the Chief Secretary to appoint a special focal person who would coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs on the matter.

The AJK PM also directed the authorities concerned to make proper arrangements for shifting of the dead bodies of AJK citizens to their homes.

More Stories From Pakistan

