AJK PM grieved over loss of lives in Babusar Pass accident

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident at Babusar Pass.

The AJK prime minister, in a statement, prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of deceased.